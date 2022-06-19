TOPEKA (KSNT) – A restaurant in downtown Topeka welcomed customers with games and barbeque to enjoy Father’s Day on Sunday.

Fedeli’s Steak and Pasta, located at 920 South Kansas Avenue, prepared all sorts of barbeque meats and games for families to enjoy while at the restaurant. They had $18 meals for adults and $10 meals for kids.

“We got tic-tac-toe, we got frisbee, trying to get as many activities crammed into our little area that we do have,” Sous-chef Nubian Shell said.

Although this was the events first year, the restaurant looks forward to serving good food for many Father’s Days to come.