Topeka restaurants adjust to new county cleaning rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team on Thursday made an amendment to the emergency order authorized on Tuesday, now allowing restaurants, bars, and night clubs to stay open during the mandatory daily cleaning hour from 2 to 3 p.m.

Now, local restaurants are having to adjust to yet another new rule.

“I think that hour is to really let the public know that we are taking it seriously and we are going to do our best to make sure that this is one of the cleanest, safest places to go,” said Ryan Cavanaugh, co-owner of the Brew Bank in Topeka.

However, even before the coronavirus pandemic, Brew Bank employees were no stranger to frequently cleaning, Cavanaugh said.

A timer alerts the employees every hour, reminding them to wash their hands and clean off frequently-touched surfaces.

Now, they do an additional, deeper cleaning of the inside and patio from 2 to 3 p.m., per the county’s ordinance.

However, don’t let that stop you from coming in during those times, as this extra hour is a great opportunity to check out Brew Bank and other local spots, Cavanaugh said.

Brew Bank employees ask that customers wear masks inside the restaurant, except for when eating or drinking at their own table.

Cavanaugh said he is grateful to the leaders in Shawnee County for allowing his business to stay open, and will do whatever it takes to keep their community safe.