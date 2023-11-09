TOPEKA (KSNT) – To honor those who’ve served our country, some local restaurants and businesses are offering deals on Veterans Day.

Restaurants and businesses in the Capital City are offering special deals on Nov. 11 to active or retired military members to thank them for their services. See the list of available deals below:

Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert for those active and retired military members dining in. To receive this deal, just show your valid military ID to your waiter or waitress. Red Lobster is open seven days a week; on Saturday’s from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Hours on Veterans Day may vary.

Iron Rail Brewing Company is offering a free order of BBQ Mac & Cheese with pork or chicken to men and women serving or who have served as a way to show its gratitude. Saturday, Nov. 11, active or retired military members can receive this entrée after showing a valid military ID. This offer is dine-in only, and limited to one offer per person. Iron Rail Brewing Company is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse is celebrating those who served by giving out vouchers to active and retired service members. From open to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, active military members and veterans can show a valid military ID and receive a voucher for a free entrée and drink. Texas Roadhouse’s hours Saturday are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hy-Vee grocery stores are offering its annual free breakfast to active-duty military members and their families Friday, Nov. 10. People can get a buffet-style breakfast from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and get a 15% discount on grocery purchases at the store.

Coffee Bar in central Topeka is offering service men and women 25% off purchases the weekend of Veterans Day starting Friday, Nov. 10 and running through Sunday, Nov. 12. To receive this offer, you need to show a valid military ID. Coffee Bar is open Sunday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Eagle Auto Wash and Detailing Salon is offering special deals to keep active and retired military members clean before winter comes. Service members can show any valid military ID and receive either a free full-service wash or 10% off a yearly pass on Saturday, Nov. 11. Eagle Auto is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on holidays.

Westport Dental Family Dentistry is offering free dental care for active military members and veterans. People can sign up for either a free filling, extraction or cleaning and exam Friday, Nov. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The treatments are by appointment; call 785-228-0100 to claim your spot. Dental insurance is not necessary. To qualify, you need to provide a valid military ID.

