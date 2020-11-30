Topeka restaurants, limousine company team up for local delivery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – When you are looking to order delivery, you may go to popular delivery apps like Uber Eats, Grubhub and DoorDash. However, what you may not know is that when you use those apps for delivery, the companies take a large portion of the revenue, according to AIM Strategies, LLC, a Topeka company that owns popular restaurants The Pennant and Iron Rail Brewing.

AIM Strategies has partnered with Cortez Transportation, a limousine company in Topeka, in an effort to reduce any negative local impact.

“One thing I don’t think a lot of people know, necessarily, is that when people order using those services, that anywhere from 15% to 35% of that revenue is going straight to those services,” said Don Heiland III, controller for AIM Strategies, in regards to the big-name delivery companies. “It’s leaving Topeka.”

When people order delivery from The Pennant, Iron Rail Brewing and Ghost Peppers, Cortez’s drivers will deliver it instead of these companies. The idea for this partnership came in the midst of the pandemic, when both businesses found themselves losing money.

“We’re hurting like everybody else,” said Carlos Cortez, owner of Cortez Transportation. “We’re looking for every avenue to get more money in the door, regardless of what avenue it is.”

AIM Strategies pays Cortez’s drivers a delivery fee, so they both can help each other and the local economy. The partnership is going well, the businesses say, and they have been busy with deliveries.

A positive sign, but also a plea from these local establishments to continue supporting them, before it’s too late.

“We’re here just to get through this pandemic, make sure we come out the other end of it having a business,” Cortez said. “I’ve been doing this for 16 years and I’d hate to walk away from my company because I didn’t try.”

If you want to fully support local businesses, Heiland encourages people to call local restaurants and see what their delivery or pick-up options are so that all of the money stays local.