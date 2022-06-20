TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local restaurants Iron Rail Brewing and The Pennant are giving healthcare workers free dinner Wednesday.

Iron Rail Brewing and The Pennant will have tents set up to give away the dinners in the parking lot of Dr. Thomas Ashley’s Ophthalmology office at the corner of 8th & Horne from 6-8 p.m. on June 22.

The restaurants hope to show their appreciation for the devotion and hard work that healthcare workers have continued to display throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The sacrificial commitment from these workers has not gone unnoticed,” CEO of AIM Strategies LLC Seth Wagoner said. “It’s just a small way we can say ‘thank you’ to them for their special contribution to Topeka.”

Healthcare workers of all kinds are invited and must provide a work I.D. to receive food – which you can stay to enjoy there or take home with you. Iron Rail Brewing will provide pulled pork sliders and baked beans while The Pennant will provide a nacho bar.

“Healthcare workers have tirelessly battled wave after wave of this pandemic with long hours through

extreme staffing shortages,” Catering Director AIM Strategies LLC Andy Diegel said. “We just want to

remind our community that these healthcare workers are still here, and still battling. Sometimes a

quick bite to eat on a healthcare worker’s schedule can make or break their day, so this is our way of

reminding healthcare professionals that we appreciate them.”