TOPEKA (KSNT) – For those feeling like eating out on Thanksgiving Day this year, several options exist in the capital city.

KSNT gathered the following list of local restaurants that will be open on the upcoming holiday. While these restaurants are open, some may have changed their hours for the day.

Cracker Barrel 1421 SW Ashworth Pl.

IHOP 1731 SW Wanamaker Rd. 551 NW U.S. Hwy 24

Hardees 2100 SW Wanamaker Rd. – 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. 2300 NW Topeka Blvd. – 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Denny’s 1500 Wanamaker Rd. 3210 SW Topeka Blvd.

Hooters 6100 SW 10th Ave. 4 p.m. to midnight



Perkins 1720 SW Wanamaker Rd. 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Abigail’s Grill and Bar 3701 SW Plaza Dr. – opens at 2 p.m. 1909 NE Seward Ave. – opens at 4 p.m.

Spangles 2037 SE Gage Blvd. – 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. 1130 SW Wanamaker Rd. – 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. 440 SW 29th St. – 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. 635 NW U.S. Hwy 24 – 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Burger King 6002 SW 10th St. – 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. 3690 SW Topeka Blvd. – 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. 2817 SE California Ave. – 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Annie’s Place 4014 SW Gage Center Dr. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



A recent study by Wells Fargo listed some pros and cons to eating out vs. cooking at home. It reports that going out to eat could save people from the stress of cooking and cleaning during the holiday.

The Wells Fargo study shows that statistics from the Consumer Price Index from November 2021 pointed to a slower increasing rate of costs with eating out at 5.79% while the cost of food from the grocery store has increased by 9.81%. To see the full study by Wells Fargo, click here.

If you want to report a business that is open on Thanksgiving so that it can be added to the above list, click here.