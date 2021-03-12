Topeka restaurants preparing for St. Patrick’s Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Topeka St. Patrick’s Day Parade is postponed, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other options to celebrate the holiday on March 17 around town.

Businesses in Downtown Topeka and all across the city are excited to celebrate, especially after not celebrating last year because of the pandemic.

This year, the holiday is more than just fun with family and friends, it is a symbol to local businesses that things are starting to get back to normal for the first time in over a year.

“I think really what people look forward to is getting back out and bringing people back downtown,” said Rhiannon Friedman, president of Downtown Topeka Inc. “And having that sense of normalcy where we can all spend time and help support local restaurants together.”

Businesses like the Celtic Fox Irish Pub in Downtown Topeka said employees are more than ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The holiday has been a tradition at the bar for years.

Downtown isn’t the only place to “party on Patties.” Johnny’s Tavern in Southwest Topeka said they are just as ready for people to come out and spread some Irish cheer.

“Last year, this time, was actually our last day we were open before coronavirus hit us,” said Alix Miller, a manager with Johnny’s Tavern. “We are excited to have people come out and have some green beers and enjoy the day with us.”

Many restaurants are holding specials for the holiday and they are reminding people to wear their green.