TOPEKA (KSNT) – A “sky-breaking” ceremony was held to celebrate the start of a new $14 million project on Friday.

Leaders say this coincidentally happened on the 60th anniversary of the groundbreaking for Brewster Place, located on 29th St. This project will include a 6th floor with penthouse suites- renovations to 17 different apartments – and create a “country club” level on the first floor.

City leaders, partners of Brewster Place and residents gathered to pop confetti to the sky to signify their expansion upward. The CEO says they work to provide the residents with what they want to see in their community.

“We do this every day, just the remodeling and trying to keep our apartments up with what folks want,” said Matthew Burns, Brewster Place Interim CEO. “So, we know that this is where they want to be, this is where they want to go and that they like the other amenities that are here at Brewster Place.”

Construction on the project is set to start on Dec. 12 and is expected to be completed in 2024.