TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka LULAC Senior Center held a special celebration to mark its 50th anniversary in the Capital City.

The senior center has created a community for those of retirement age over the past half a century. The organization hosted a backyard party with food, games and a live show from the Topeka High School drumline.

The executive director of LULAC says this community provides residents with the necessities for retirement.

“To give them socialization, to give them something to look forward to every single day,” Executive Director Kathy Votaw said. “And so every single day we have something going on here. This is an opportunity for them to have fun. We like to say it kind of helps their golden years glisten just a little bit more.”

Votaw says their goal is to grow this community even more in the future.

