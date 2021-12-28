Topeka retirement community turned eyesore, here’s what’s happening

TOPEKA (KSNT) — One local retirement community is now surrounded by waist-high grass after a pause in construction.

Connect55+ sits just north of Hummer Park in West Topeka, but all that stands are just half-built walls. The project has been going on for about a year and plans to be completed, eventually.

“It’s a project that has stalled because of economic situations,” Bill Cochran, chief of staff for the City Manager’s Office said. “Contractors ran into a little situation where the price of materials and stuff had really gone up.”

The city is working closely with Calamar, the construction company, on a timeline for completion. A representative from the company told KSNT News Tuesday that they would know more next month.

At this point in time, the city said they have no safety concerns with the construction site despite it being near recreation areas.