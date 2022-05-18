TOPEKA (KSNT) – Cyclists rode in silence in Topeka on Wednesday night, joining a world-wide event to honor those who have been killed or injured while bicycling.

This is Topeka’s ninth year to participate in the ‘Ride of Silence,’ a somber event where members of the community come together for a 10-mile ride. Cyclists took to the road in a slow, silent procession that started and ended on the Washburn University campus.

This event is held during National Bike Month and Bike to Work Week. It aims to raise awareness of cyclists and their legal right to public roadways.

”It’s one of those things we hope to have more and more people come out and do the ride just to help bring awareness,” said Alan Apel, cyclist.

The Kaw Valley Bicycle Club and the Topeka Community Cycle Project brought Topeka City Councilwoman Karen Hiller to speak at the event. It also featured music by the Kansas Territorial Pipes and Drums.