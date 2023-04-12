TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka road section will be completely closed for a week so that emergency repair work can take place on a gas leak.

Andy Rosebrook with the City of Topeka says that Southeast 21st St. will be closed on the east leg of Southeast 21st St. and Indiana Ave. by the Kansas Gas Service (KGS). The closure is necessary so the KGS can continue investigating and fix a gas leak.

Rosebrook said traffic will be detoured via Indiana Ave., 25th St. and California Ave. for east and West 21st. St. These repairs are estimated to last for a week.

A photo showing where the emergency repair work will be taking place. (Photo Courtesy/City of Topeka)

To keep up with road closures in your area, you can check out www.kandrive.org.