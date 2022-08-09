A photo of the RAS vehicles that will soon be coming to Topeka’s streets. (Photo Courtesy/City of Topeka)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A project to inventory the condition of all roads maintained by the City of Topeka is slated to begin on Wednesday.

According to Gretchen Spiker, director of communications for the City of Topeka, Roadway Asset Services has been hired to undertake the project. RAS is a nationwide firm based out of Austin, Texas that provides professional asset management and mobile data collection services to local and state government agencies.

Starting on Aug. 10, RAS vehicles will collect imagery on all pavement and above ground transportation-related assets located within the public right-of-way. The vehicles will be traveling on all City-maintained roads, including alleys. The data collection will occur during the daylight hours on dry roads only. This project is expected to take between four to six weeks to complete.