Topeka robber found after investigation, police say

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police said they have made an arrest in connection with a May 2 robbery.

Investigators took James L. Clelland, 36, of Topeka, into custody Friday during a search warrant in the 1100 block of Southwest High Avenue. He faces charges including:

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated assault

Clelland’s arrest comes after the Topeka Police Department put out a request for help identifying a suspect. Pictures from a security camera show a man in the area when the May 2 robbery happened in the 2000 block of Northwest Tyler Street.