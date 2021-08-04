Accused Topeka thief punches guard after being grabbed, police photos show

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police are looking for a suspect in a theft who punched a security guard, according to security camera photos the department released Wednesday morning.

(Courtesy Photo/Topeka Police Department)

The Topeka Police Department hasn’t been able to identify the man yet, and asked in a Facebook post for anyone who recognizes the man to contact them. TPD said the man is wanted for theft and assault in the investigation.

TPD’s first photo shows the man in a grey, long-sleeved shirt with three buttons at the collar, where he appears to be talking with a security guard at the entrance of a store. A second photo shows the guard grabbing the man, where he proceeded to pull back his fist to punch him.

TPD asked anyone who has information on the case or the suspect’s identity to email the department at telltpd@topeka.org or call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 785-234-0007.