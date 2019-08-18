Topeka Rodeo draws hundreds for ‘greatest show on dirt’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Hundreds of people saddled up for the Topeka Rodeo Saturday night.

The rodeo began Friday and continued through Saturday.

Things kicked off with a celebrity pony hop which featured Washburn head men’s basketball coach Bret Ballard and Sheriff Brian Hill.

After that, the crowd got to watch as the rodeo pros battled it out for the top prizes.

“It’s the greatest show on dirt we like to say about the rodeo,” said rodeo chairman Jeff Van Petten. “You’ll have cowboys that weigh 200 pounds. They’ll be tackling 4,500-pound steers. We’ll have 180-pound cowboys that are on 2,000-pound bulls.”

While some heavy rains came through Friday night, organizers said they were able to work throughout the day to get the grounds ready for Saturday’s competition.