Topeka Ronald McDonald House unable to take in new families due to coronavirus concerns

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local charity is feeling the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House said homes around the world aren’t able to take in new families because of health concerns.

The Topeka home had to cancel two fundraisers scheduled for the spring that typically bring in thousands of dollars.

Mindee Reece, the CEO of Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House, said people aren’t donating as much during this time either, but that turning families away is the hardest part.

“Being told for 21 days at least we’re not able to do that is a little bit challenging related to feeling like you’re not helping those who might not need help,” Reece said.

Reece added that they only have two families currently staying at the house and won’t be able to house any more new families until at least April 11.