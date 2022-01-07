Topeka Ronald McDonald statue vandalized after man tries to steal it

The Ronald McDonald statue was vandalized on Friday after someone tried to make off with it. (Photo courtesy of Mindee Reece)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Who would want a life-sized statue of Ronald McDonald? One man decided that he couldn’t do without it on Friday when he broke the helpless clown’s leg off during an attempted theft of the statue and the bench it sat on.

According to a Facebook post from the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas, the Ronald McDonald statue that sits in front of the house was vandalized when someone tried to steal it, breaking off one of McDonald’s legs that was attached to the ground in the process.

Good as new! (Photo courtesy of Mindee Reece)

The statue, which is usually used for cute photos with children, was left lying on the ground after it was dropped a few yards away. The Facebook post thanks “Surgeon” Todd Bolton from the Topeka McDonald’s house for successfully repairing it.

“He has been without his foot for a little while and we are just so thankful that he was able to be repaired and is safe and sound, and is on the porch where he belongs,” said the director at the Ronald McDonald House, Mindee Reece.

They did file a police report, but no one has been arrested for the crime.