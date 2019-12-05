Topeka Safe Streets ranked 5th for best National Night Out

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Safe Streets announced Thursday it’s now ranked 5th in the country for best National Night Out events.

National Night Out is a program of Safe Streets involving the community and law enforcement agencies with cookouts, pool parties and more.

Topeka was ranked 6th last year.

Program Coordinator Judy Wilson said with over 38 million people participating throughout the country, the categories are broken down according to population:

Category 1 – 300,000 and over

Category 2 – 100,000 to 300,000

Category 3 – 50,000 to 100,000

Category 4 – 15,000 to 50,000

Category 5 – 5,000 to 15,000

Category 6 – less than 5,000

Topeka/Shawnee County is in Category 2 with 145 neighborhoods participating last year.

The first planning meeting of next year’s National Night Out will be April 15, 2020 at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.