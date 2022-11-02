SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A former Shawnee County man has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 after failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s office.

Justin Bogina, 40, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County District Court on one count of felony theft, according to the AG’s office. He will have to pay $72,483.90 to the Kansas Department of Revenue and serve 12 months of supervised probation.

Investigated by the Kansas Department of Revenue, the theft charge stemmed from his failure to pay sales tax for the sale of vehicles. Authorities said the crime occurred between April 1, 2016, and Jan. 1, 2017.

Bogina was permanently ordered to stop conducting any business related to the sale of property or services within the state of Kansas during a prior civil case in January 2018.

It was reported by KSNT in 2017 that the Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit against Bogina and his company alleging multiple and recurring violations of Kansas consumer protection law.

At the time of the lawsuit, the Court found sufficient evidence that if the defendants were allowed to continue doing business additional consumers would be harmed, resulting in the issuance of a temporary restraining order.

According to the Attorney Generals’ office, Bogina was also ordered to pay four customers $25,775.89. He is the former owner of Auto Acceptance Center Corp.