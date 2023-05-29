TOPEKA (KSNT) – A hair salon is getting in the action to raise money for a man who was critically injured after a motorcycle crash.

Last week, Matthew Stegall was riding his motorcycle, when he was hit at the intersection of Highway 75 and 190th Road in Jackson County. Family friends created a GoFundMe to help raise money for the Stegall family during this difficult time.

Now, Hairslingers North, is offering “Alli and Matt Stegall Benefit cuts”. A family friend said that Alli is a stylist at Hairslingers; so it means a lot to have an employer care this much to help an employee in this time of need.

Sunday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the salon will be open to offer haircuts and accept donations to help raise money for the Stegall’s. Hairslingers is located at 1835 NW Topeka Blvd., and will only offer haircuts during the time for walk-ins only.

The GoFundMe has so far raised $4,080. To donate, click here.