TOPEKA (KSNT) – Firefighters and police are at a local salvage yard following reports of several vehicles on fire.

Topeka Fire Department Chief Randy Phillips told a KSNT 27 News reporter that a man was using a cutting torch on a car in the salvage lot of a business in the 1800 block of NE Grantville when it caught on fire. Wind helped to fan the flames which spread to four nearby vehicles before firefighters could intervene. The vehicles were totaled before they caught on fire.