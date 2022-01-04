Topeka Salvation Army asking for help to meet Red Kettle Campaign fundraising goal

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Salvation Army is asking the local community for help in reaching its $260,000 goal for its 2021 Annual Red Kettle Campaign.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 4, the Topeka Salvation Army has reached 28.1% or $73,060 of its total fundraising goal.

“The money raised at Christmas not only assists in providing food and toys for those in need at Christmas time, but is part of the fundraising effort for over 33% of our yearly budget,” Captain Cristian Lopez said. “As our biggest fundraiser of the year, it is imperative that we make our goal so that our social service programs and community meals are sustainable throughout the year.”

Social services for low-income individuals and struggling families are provided by the Salvation Army throughout the year. These services include hot meals served Monday through Friday for those in need.

Topeka residents can donate to the Salvation Army not just by dropping money in the red kettles but also by donating online at www.centralusa.sa.org/topeka or through their Facebook page.