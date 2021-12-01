Topeka Salvation Army building soccer field, launching new program in Spring 2022

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Salvation Army will be launching a new soccer program in 2022. The non-profit will start accepting applications for the new program in April.

Development Director Shelley Robertson said they expect 50 to 60 kids to take part in the program, which will have both a summer and winter league. She said they will be catering to low-income families in the area.

“A lot of the lower-income kids don’t have the opportunities to go out and be in a soccer club,” Robertson said. “We have all this wonderful space here that belongs to the Salvation Army so the captain decided to go ahead and put a soccer field in.”

The new soccer field will be located next door to the Topeka Salvation Army at 1320 SE 6th Avenue. Robertson said they have leveled and seeded the empty lot next door for the new field.

“We are looking at doing something as far as fencing,” Robertson said. “We can’t have permanent fencing here because we are in a flood zone, but we are going to be putting up temporary fencing because we are in a high-traffic area.”

Sunflower Soccer Association has donated soccer goals for the new field. Robertson said they plan to paint and refurbish them early next year. She said they plan to have a soft opening for the new field in March.