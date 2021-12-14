Topeka Salvation Army donations down this holiday season

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Topeka Salvation Army is asking the community for help this holiday season. The non-profit raises the majority of its funding throughout November and December, but the organization says donations are down this year.

Salvation Army officials in Topeka believe a shortage of “kettle bell ringers” could be to blame.

“We are up against people who are paying fifteen and eighteen dollars an hour now, so that has been a hurdle this year,” Shelley Robertson, a spokesperson for the Topeka Salvation Army, said. “We are trying to work more strategic and put it where we know there will be a lot of traffic.”

With only 10 days left until Christmas, they say anything helps right now.

“They can walk in donations, they can mail in donations, they can put it at the red kettle,” Robertson said. “We are just asking the general public to please step up because it will impact local services.”

Robertson said there are Red Kettle Campaign stations available at all four Walmart locations in Topeka, as well as Sam’s Club.

All of the money donated goes back to local Topeka services such as providing food to the community, help with rent and utilities.

For anyone wanting to donate, click here.