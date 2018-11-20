Topeka Salvation Army kettle season officially underway

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Brisk fall weather didn't stop members of the Topeka Army from heralding in the kettle campaign season outdoors from the the army's headquarters at 1320 SE 6th Ave.

Workers, volunteers and members of the Salvation Army's Board of Directors joined in celebrating this year's sponsor, Jetz Service of Topeka, which made an undisclosed first donation to the red kettle outside the Salvation Army's lighted Christmas Tree.

The tree will be illuminated tonight through December 24, when the bells will cease to ring for 2018.

Division Commander for Kansas and Western Missouri Major David Harvey says all of the kettle money collected in Topeka will stay here:

"Once you ring that bell, the money stays right here. The Burketts are great officers and the Topeka Corps is one of those great offices that has such a variety of programs. It does the disaster work here, it takes care of the feeding programs, it helps with rent, and utility assistance. This city has always supported these programs so I know it's going to happen this year as well."

This year's overall goal is $353,000, up $20,000 from 2017. The goal for the kettles is $205,000 this year. Bells ring at stores and organizations across the city today and the tree will be illuminated red and green based on the amount of donations received.

The Salvation Army is in need of volunteers to ring bells, The army is encouraging volunteer ringers at the website https://www.registertoring.com