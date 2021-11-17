Topeka Salvation Army kicking off Red Kettle Campaign at Yager Stadium Friday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Salvation Army is launching its Red Kettle Campaign during a kickoff event at Washburn University’s Yager Stadium Friday. The Washburn Ichabods Marching Band and Topeka High Drum Line will be performing during the kick-off event.

The Topeka Salvation Army is hoping to raise $260 thousand dollars through this year’s Red Kettle Campaign. Development Director Shelley Robertson said all of that money stays in the Capital City.

“We’re local so the money that’s raised local stays local,” Robertson said. “I know that when I give that’s important to me. Also, we help so many families in need this time of year.”

Robertson said the money raised goes towards seasonal programs like Angel Tree Program and free Thanksgiving meals. It also provides funding year-round programs like emergency rent/utility assistance, food pantry, and the community meal program.

However, this year, a shortage of bell ringers could make funding those programs more difficult. Robertson said shoppers will notice fewer red kettles in the Capital City this year.

“We look to be more strategic with our locations so not all of the locations that we’ve done in the past,” Robertson said. “Mainly out on Wanamaker corridor is going to be where we focus and some stores up north.”

The Red Kettle Campaign kick-off event starts at 7:00 p.m. at Yager Stadium Friday. Bell ringing begins on Black Friday. People interested in volunteering can click here.