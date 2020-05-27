Topeka Salvation Army offering rent, utility assistance during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Salvation Army wants to help local families with newly available financial assistance for rent and utilities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Development Director Shelley Robertson told KSNT News this money is specifically for people whose situation has changed due to the pandemic.

“We are looking at people who lost their jobs, were downsized, hours cut,” Robertson said. “That’s mainly what they are looking at, any kind of impact COVID-19 has had on them.”

Robertson said the Salvation Army also has $1.5 million available to help veterans in Kansas and Missouri with things like food, rent and utilities.

The Topeka Salvation Army at 1320 SE 6th Ave is currently open by appointment only. People who want assistance need to call (785) 233-9648 and schedule an appointment with social services.