TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka provided road construction updates as part of its weekly newsletter.

The city provided new details for the Yorkshire and Danbury neighborhood project, downtown’s Eighth Avenue construction and how the Gage Boulevard to Kansas Avenue construction project received an award from the American Council of Engineering Companies of Kansas (ACEC of Kansas).

The City of Topeka also reported that city crews filled 241 potholes last week, bringing the total number of potholes filled to 32,674 in 2023.

Eighth Avenue construction nears completion

Crews have been working on a project to reduce the four-lane road to a 3-lane road to allow space for bike lanes in downtown Topeka since September. Concrete work, curb and gutter and sidewalk work have been completed from Southwest Topeka Boulevard to South Kansas Avenue.

New medians have been completed at Southwest Van Buren, pavement work from Southwest Topeka Boulevard to Southwest Jackson Street and new medians have been installed at Southwest Van Buren.

The last component to be completed is pavement work from Southwest Jackson to Southwest Quincy.

Yorkshire and Danbury Neighborhood Project

The last phase of pavement removal at Southwest Yorkshire Road north of Sixth Avenue is underway.

The project started in the spring and the city reports pavement and curb replacements have been finished. According to the city, the contractor anticipates the final phase of work on Yorkshire Road to be finished in mid-December.

12th Street Project earns award

The ACEC of Kansas has awarded the City of Topeka the Public Improvement Award for the 12th Street project which rebuilt 2.5 miles of road from Gage Boulevard to Kansas Avenue.

Street Sweeping

City crews are doing street sweeping between Strait and River Road, once finished crews will sweep from Seward to Southeast Sixth between Madison and Rice Road. Street sweeping is dependent on road temperatures and weather conditions, according to the city.

The city advises motorists to watch for street sweeping signs the day prior so you can move your vehicle.

