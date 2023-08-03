SHAWNEE (KSNT) – A local school got its students involved in a project to protect birds with no place to go.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) partnered with a local bird sanctuary and a school to provide homes for chimney swifts. KDWP Chickadee Checkoff program, Topeka Audubon Society members, and Topeka Collegiate School students and staff worked together to provide shelters for these often displaced birds, according to a KDWP press release.

Photo courtesy of KDWP.

Topeka Collegiate School created a chimney in its recess area to provide a safe nesting place for the birds. This new chimney is similar to one placed at Humbolt High School in southeast Kansas, which has been known to house up to 1,000 chimney swifts, according to KDWP.

“This is a prime example of the importance of partnerships and non-game programs like Chickadee Checkoff,” Daren Riedle, KDWP wildlife diversity coordinator said. “It’s really cool to see projects like this come to fruition, because everybody wins – especially wildlife.”

According to KDWP, chimney swifts are a declining species. They are known for nesting in chimneys, even though not all chimneys are safe for birds.