Topeka school bus shot with BB gun, students not hurt

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is in jail after shooting at a Topeka school bus Wednesday afternoon.

USD 501 spokesperson Erika Hall said a bus carrying students from Chase Middle School was delayed about 45 minutes after being shot at by BB gun.

None of the 33 students on the board were hurt and were taken home after the incident.

Hall said the bus driver rerouted the bus to Topeka police officials to identify the cause and damage.

According to Hall, police report the suspect has been arrested.