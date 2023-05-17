TOPEKA (KSNT) – One school in Topeka is celebrating 40 years of education and is looking forward to another 40 years.

Topeka Collegiate is Topeka’s only independent school, now it’s looking at the future with many renovations to better educate the future of America.

Funded all through donors, the six-million-dollar project will include all new windows, a new HVAC system, a new front entry that’s focused on safety, a new playground and new spaces for classes like art and science. To start the groundbreaking, students from each grade picked up a shovel and dug a part of history.

“To think about how Kent and Susan Garlinghouse and other founders dreamed of an independent school for Shawnee County 40 years ago, and to know that we’re growing, and we’re continuing to reinvest in students today and in the future, it really touches the heart because it is a lot of work coming to fruition and we’re just so proud of this sustained campaign,” Head of Topeka Collegiate school, Lyn Rantz said.

“Topeka Collegiate is one of the best offerings for education in Topeka and Shawnee County, and now we’re gonna have the physical space to represent that,” the Chair of Sustain Campaign, Sean Frost said.

Frost adds while students’ education was already high at Topeka Collegiate, these additions will benefit them even more in the future. Construction on the projects will begin in the coming weeks.