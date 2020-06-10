Topeka School district to hold equity talks, startS the conversation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka schools superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson will be starting a regular zoom conversation to discuss equity in the district.

Dr. Anderson will be featured in a national talk through Discovery Education on Friday, June 26. Additional talks will be open to the public will feature different Topeka officials and organizations getting involved in the discussion.

Topeka Public Schools also offers resources for people looking to start a conversation, including videos, teaching tolerance programs, strategies and discussions people can use to spread awareness. For more information on these resources, click here.