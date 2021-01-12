Topeka school superintendent was committed to trying to reopen

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Superintendent of Schools for Topeka Schools Dr. Tiffany Anderson joined KSNT Tuesday morning to discuss how the coronavirus is affecting students and staff in the school system.

“We were pretty certain we were going to at least try to open,” Dr. Anderson told KSNT Tuesday morning.

However, students at Topeka Public Schools will go back to remote learning starting Jan. 19, the district announced Monday morning.

Ultimately, Dr. Anderson told KSNT she is the one who makes the decision to reopen with direction from the school board.

The decision to resume in-person classes was made over winter break because the district scorecard had improved.

Students can return when the scorecard shows improvement for two consecutive weeks.

“Right now we are really focused on getting our staff vaccinated,” Dr. Anderson said. The superintendent hopes the staff can be vaccinated by March and then finish the school year strong.

“When we open, we’ll stay open for the rest of the year,” she said.