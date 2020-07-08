Topeka schools to offer remote, virtual & online school options

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Public School District is holding virtual meetings with parents to discuss back to school options, according to Dr. Tiffany Anderson.

A meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. and allows parents to share their preferences on how children return to school, and options available to them, according to Dr. Anderson.

The school districts is also holding online registration and is encouraging parents to register their students now.

Watch the full interview with Dr. Anderson above.