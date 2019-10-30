Topeka Seaman School District reaches agreement on teacher salary negotiations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Teachers in the Seaman School District and the Board of Education reached an agreement on higher salaries Wednesday.

The teachers with the Seaman School District have been negotiating their salaries with school officials since last year. They say they haven’t received any substantial pay raises in more than a decade.

Most teachers in the Seaman School District said they have reached “veteran status” — but their salaries for the past 10 years have not shown that and the new contract the Board of Education passed Wednesday will help change that.

The new starting salary for teachers in the district will be $40,000 each year. That’s an increase of around $2,000.

The Board of Education said that 88% of teachers voted in agreement for the new contract.

Teachers will receive back pay for the months of July through October and will see paychecks that reflect the raise in November.