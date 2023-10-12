TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has released new information related to the ownership of the Hotel Topeka.

City spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said in a press release that final preparations are being made for the purchase of Hotel Topeka at City Center with more public discussions slated for October. An upcoming meeting on Oct. 17 of the Topeka City Council will consider approving a new resolution to make a not-for-profit entity known as the Topeka Development Corporation.

Spiker said this corporation will hold the title for the hotel and will have the authority to contract with a management company to oversee day-to-day hotel operations. This will also give the corporation the ability to get necessary licenses and property insurance. The Topeka City Council recently approved the hiring of a consultant for the hotel.

“The formation of the Topeka Development Corporation allows us to engage in regular business

operations, such as contracting with the management company to ensure a seamless transition, and to ensure hotel operations continue as normal. We want the public to know that throughout this entire transition period, and beyond, the hotel will remain open for business,” said Braxton Copley, Public Works director and project manager for the City of Topeka. “We are excited about these next steps to ensure the redevelopment of this important asset, and we look forward to seeing the hotel become a vibrant attraction that will positively impact our tourism economy for years to come.”

Spiker said if this is approved on Tuesday, the documents for the corporation will be filed with the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office for official formation. Upon approval, the corporation will include a 10-person Board of Directors made up of the current Governing Body members of Topeka.

The corporation will hold a virtual organizational meeting at 3 p.m. on Oct. 19 to approve bylaws and other necessities. These steps will give the corporation the ability to take ownership of the hotel on Oct. 31. The meetings on Oct. 17 and 19 are open to the public. More information on how to attend can be found by visiting this website.