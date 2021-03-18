Topeka sees 140% increase in suicides in early months of 2021, police say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka has seen a 140% increase in the total number of suicides compared to this time last year, according to local police Thursday.

“This is a concerning trend. We want those who are experiencing the thoughts of suicide to know there are resources available in Shawnee County. Please reach out. Don’t give up. Help is available.” Topeka Police Department

In 2020, Topeka had two suicides in January, none in February and three in March.

This year, Topeka had two in January, three in February and so far, seven in March.

The department posted the number on social media and listed social service organizations that can help, including: