Topeka sees drop in homeless population in 2020, study says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka’s homeless population has decreased this year, according to the city’s annual Point-In-Time study.

The results of the study published Monday showed a of homeless population of 401, a decrease of 40 people from 2019. The city also found 17% of the population is under 18 years old.

The study also found the following demographics for the 401 people experiencing homelessness:

306 households are experiencing homelessness.

188 individuals have a serious mental illness.

157 individuals are chronically homeless.

In addition, City of Topeka study conductors found 63% of the homeless population in an emergency shelter, 13% in transitional housing and 24% completely un-sheltered.

The information gathered helps the city find ways to meet the needs of the homeless population, according to division director of housing services Corrie Write.

“The point-in-time count helps us to identify those people in need and to attain the resources that we need to help them,” Wright said. “We want to thank all the volunteers who helped us with the count and who are helping to make our community better.”

The city also recently acquired a $100,000 grant to finance housing for a portion of Topeka’s homeless population living in the north Topeka tent city.

You can view the full demographic breakdown of Topeka’s homeless population here: