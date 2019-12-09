Topeka sees rise in shootings in 2019, police chief says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The capital city saw an increase in non-deadly shootings in 2019, and more young people acquiring guns, according to the Topeka police chief.

“Young people are getting ahold of guns very readily,” Cochran said. “The unfortunate thing with young people is they don’t think through things a lot, before they act. And so when they have those means, they become fatal a lot of times.”

TPD Chief Bill Cochran joined Brittany Moore to wrap up the year with 2019 crime trends, and what the department will work on 2020. Cochran also teased ahead to an event he’s helping for a good cause.