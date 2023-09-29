TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Thursday, a 52-year-old man from Topeka was seriously injured after a crash in Douglas County.

At 10:25 a.m., the 52-year-old was driving a 2005 Kenworth semi-truck south on 1600 Road in northeast Lawrence. The driver tried to stop for a stop sign, couldn’t stop and went into the east side ditch, going into the intersection on US-40, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs.

The driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to the KHP crash log.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the crash log.

To stay up to date on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.