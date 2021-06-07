Topeka SENT Prep Academy celebrates one month of helping kids start bright futures

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s SENT Prep Academy celebrated one month of giving local kids a head-start to a brighter future with an open house for parents Monday night.

SENT Prep Topeka began the program for children ages six weeks to five years old to help underprivileged children get the best education possible.

The Monday night event was a chance for kids to show their parents what they have been learning, rather than the teachers just chatting with the parents. The kids showed parents their classrooms along with their artwork, cubbies, and other things that are exciting for the children.

“The school belongs to the family and kids should be able to share that with their parents,” Julie James, Director of SENT Prep Academy said.

James said the entire staff and families that are enrolled have become one big family through this past month.

According to James, the curriculum is something these educators are proud of. The school is licensed by the state, so it goes beyond a place to leave your children.

“Even the infants have a curriculum that we use for them, they’re learning sign language they’re able to tell if they’re done with their bottle,” James said. “All the way up to our pre-K pre-school room where we’re even working on Spanish where things are translated on all the toys and all the shelving.”

One big part of the school is conscious discipline.

“We’re getting to use the brain to help them grow socially and emotionally to prepare them for kindergarten readiness,” James said.

The school still has room for all ages, and wants to help parents make their lives better too.

“To be sure we can be a resource to families in need, we are taking DCF subsidy,” James said. “We also try to make sure that we have resources available so if there’s something they need beyond childcare maybe we can help with education so they can get a better job or better pay.”