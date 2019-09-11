Topeka sergeant paints air tanker in memory of 9/11

Master Sergeant Dan Davies stands with the design he painted on one of the 190th Air Refueling Wing’s tankers. The design is a stencil from another artist, with permission.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local Air National Guard unit will remember a national tragedy every time they take flight.

Master Sergeant Dan Davies, a crew chief with the 190th Air Refueling Wing, stenciled a 9/11 memorial graphic on one of the unit’s tankers. The decal shows an American flag in red and black, with an eagle wrapped around the World Trade Center inside a pentagon.

The script reads “Never Forget – 9.11.2001 – Freedom Protector.”

The 190th Air Refueling Wing dedicated the design during their Wednesday morning 9/11 memorial ceremony at Forbes Field Air National Guard Base in Topeka. Davies got permission from the original artist to paint it as a decal on their air refueling tanker, memorializing the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

The 190th Air Refueling Wing flies aerial tankers like “Freedom Protector” worldwide to refuel aircraft mid-flight. The unit has more than 900 members.