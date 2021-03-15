Topeka settles lawsuit for $335,000, looks how to be better prepared for next extreme weather event

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka City Manager Brent Trout told KSNT News Monday morning that the City of Topeka had come to a settlement over a 2016 crash.

The settlement follows a 2016 accident between two Topekans and an on-duty police officer alleging the officer drove through a red light and hit the car they were in.

The accident was at S.E. 15th and Adams on April 9, 2016.

The two injured Topekans alleged at the time that the officer was driving too fast.

Trout confirmed the settlement was around $335,000.

The city manager also told KSNT that Topeka would be making changes in some of its buildings to be better prepared for extreme weather like what Kansas experienced this winter.

Trout said the city is looking at COVID relief and looking how to use money to help Topeka.