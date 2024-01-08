TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has implemented its Phase III Accident Reporting plan, while the Topeka Police Department enacted its walk-in accident reporting phase for the City of Topeka.

Under these plans officers will only respond and investigate crashes that fall under the following parameters:

Injury, possible injury or death to any person

Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

Hit-and-run incidents

Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

Any hazardous material situation

When the accident results in major traffic congestion

When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

All other drivers involved in accidents are encouraged to exchange insurance, registration and contact information.

If the crash happens within the Topeka city limits and does not meet the above criteria, drivers should call 785-368-9551 or report the incident in person.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office asks drivers to make reports involving crashes in the county to its front desk at 785-251-2200 during standard business hours or at the earliest convenience of the involved parties.