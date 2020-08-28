Topeka/Shawnee County National Night Out cancelled

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka/Shawnee County National Night Out is cancelled this year, organizers announced Friday.

National Night Out was scheduled for October 10.

The event aims to bring people together with the goal of knowing your neighbor and enhancing police-community relations. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recommendations from the Shawnee County Health Department, it was decided that it’s in the best interest of public health and safety to not host the neighborhood gatherings this year, according to Judy Wilson, National Night Out Program Coordinator for Safe Streets in Topeka.

Topeka/Shawnee County had 80 National Night Out events with approximately 12,000 people attending in 2019. Topeka/Shawnee County was also ranked 5th in the nation of population 100,000 to 300,000 in 2019.