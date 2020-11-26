Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library CEO retires

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gina Millsap, the CEO of the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library, announced her retirement Wednesday, effective Dec. 1, 2020.

This ends her 45-year career of working in libraries. Millsap has served in her position since August 2005.

“She has been a champion for literacy and learning, for working with partners from all sectors of the community, and for digital inclusion,” said Liz Post, Chair of the TSCPL Board of Trustees.

Millsap has highlighted the importance of community broadband to ensure all citizens have access to information and resources to participate fully in civic life, according to Post.

“The librarian profession and libraries have ancient roots and yet what I love most about libraries is their inclusiveness and their agility in continually adapting and changing to meet the needs and goals of their communities. That is what I have tried to facilitate throughout my career,” said Millsap.

Millsap moved to Kansas to assume the chief executive position after a national search to replace the late David L. Leamon, who retired in 2005 after 13 years of service. She previously served as the executive director of the Ames Public Library in Ames, Iowa, for 10 years and in various positions at the Daniel Boone Regional Library in Columbia, Missouri, for 20 years.

Millsap co-chaired the Community Broadband Task Force sponsored by the Joint Economic Development Organization, which worked to develop a plan to provide high-speed broadband service delivery to residents of Topeka and Shawnee County.

Millsap also served on the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce marketing committee, and was a founding member of Heartland Visioning, chairing its management committee for three years. She served as vice-chair of the 712 Innovations Management committee.