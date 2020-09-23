Topeka, Shawnee County Public Library documenting local pandemic stories for exhibit

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Workers at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library are collecting stories of how people spent their time during the pandemic.

The library plans to display the stories and pieces collected from people in a new exhibit.

They will show stand-out moments during these past months like the toilet paper shortage.

The exhibit will have pieces from the Black Lives Matter movement which is also going on right now.

“Instead of waiting the 10, 15, 20 years when a lot of the material is lost, if we start collecting it now, future historians and researchers will have a clearer idea of what was important during those times,” said Donna Rae Pearson with the library.

The display will be at the Alice C. Sabatini Gallery starting October 9.

All of the information and items will be on display for a couple of months in the library and then will be converted into digital files for preservation.