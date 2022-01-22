Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library hosts first media sale of 2022

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library is holding it’s first sale of the new year this weekend. For staff members, it’s the first sale since 2019 that has felt normal.

The friends of the library sale includes books, DVDs, CDs, and more.

A portion of the proceeds goes toward the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a program that provides books to young kids throughout the country. The majority of the sales goes to programs the library puts on for the local community. Most notably the summer learning imitative prizes and other rewards for young readers.

“Everything here has been donated by people in the community who want to benefit the library. You can pick up some cheap reads, and benefit the library and support the community at the same time,” Friends of the Library Executive Manager Mary Campbell said.

The final January sale is from noon-3p.m. Sunday. For just $10 you can fill a provided grocery sack all the way up with whatever you find.