TOPEKA (KSNT) – This weekend, the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library will host an event to help people learn about family research and to celebrate their heritage. Genealogy Librarian Sherri Camp stopped by 27 News Friday morning with the details.

The Identity Quest conference will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the library and online by Zoom. To register, click here. TSCPL is partnering with KTWU to feature eight local people who were selected to have their family history research done by volunteer researchers. Host Kenyatta Berry from the PBS Genealogy Roadshow will present the results.

People can also celebrate their heritage and learn about others from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. There will be heritage societies exhibits, music, dance, arts and crafts.

Both events are free to attend. For more information on the events, click here.

